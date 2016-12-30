  • redit
Lindsay Lohan: Begging to Make Mean Girls 2 Happen!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 30, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

Lindsay lohan begging to make mean girls 2 happen

Oh, Lindsay Lohan … poor ol’ girl has been through a lot, hasn’t she?

Genetics dealt her a seemingly impossible hand when they gave her Michael and Dina Lohan for parents, and then life just kept on beating her down from there.

She battled addiction, she struggled so much with obeying the law (because of the addiction, we’re assuming), and, most recently, she was engaged to an allegedly abusive monster.

And, lest we forget, she also nearly lost a finger recently.

And on top of all that, no one seems to want to let Lindsay be great.

Sure, she’s had her moments of unnecessary awfulness — for instance, that time that she weirdly told Ariana Grande that she was wearing too much makeup, oh, and all those bizarre meltdowns she has — but who hasn’t?

The point is that she’s trying, and there’s no harm in letting her do that.

Specifically, there’s no harm in letting her try to do a sequel to Mean Girls.

In this new interview with CNN, Lindsay reveals that she’s desperate to do Mean Girls 2. Perhaps as desperate as we’d be to see Mean Girls 2!

She says that she’s so serious about it that she’s already written a treatment, …read more

Read more here:: THG

      

