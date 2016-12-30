Anything you can do, Gwyneth Paltrow can do better.

Well, that’s kind of what Gwyneth seems to think about everything.

Her latest example of that centers on how she and Chris Martin handled their divorce.

There’s no denying that the pair were pretty cool about the way it was handled.

I mean, usually when celebrities find themselves divorcing, they take to social media to trash the other.

That’s sort of what happens in the celebrity world. Paltrow revealed to InStyle Magazine that she still maintains a very good relationship with Chris.

“He’s at my house every single day. We have our own lives, but we still have our family life.”

She continued, “To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I’m not his wife. I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce.”

It’s great for the kids that their parents are managing to get along.

All too often, the children are affected the most when their parents split up.

However, going as far as implying she’s a role model for divorce is a bit …read more

Read more here:: THG