George Michael left the bulk of his fortune to “favorite” older sister Melanie, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Wham! singer, who died suddenly on Christmas day, reportedly left $61 million of his $130 million estate to the the hairdresser, 55.

Meanwhile, sister Yioda, 57, is also expected to receive a portion of Michael’s fortune.

“George was very close to his sisters, and the understanding is that they’re going to inherit most of his wealth, particularly Melanie who he was incredibly close to,” a source told The Sun. “She was there at many of the big milestones in his life, and was there by his side until the very end.”

In 2001, Melanie even held a bedside vigil with Yioda when Michael was in hospital with a bout of pneumonia.

“George was very family-orientated and even in his death he’s shown that,” the insider added. “He was keen to see them well looked after for the future.”

As Radar reported, the 53-year-old was found dead by boyfriend Fadi Fawaz on December 25 at his Oxfordshire residence in England.