Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Thumbnail for 491077

Beyonce to Kim Kardashian: Never Contact Me Again!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 30, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

Kimye on a Date

2016 hasn’t been the easiest year for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Okay, 2016 hasn’t been an easy year for anyone who doesn’t self-identify as “deplorable,” but the last 12 months have been harsh for Kimye in a very public way.

The couple hasn’t officially called it quits yet, but it feels like we all just watched their marriage implode, and now there’s nothing left to do but sign the papers.

First, Kim was robbed at gun point, and Kanye reportedly failed to provide her with the support she needed.

Shortly thereafter, Kanye was hospitalized after suffering an emotional breakdown, and sources say he and Kim have living in separate homes since his release.

Of course, the rapper’s hospitalization was proceeded by weeks of wildly erratic behavior (even his standards) and now both he and Kim are feeling the fallout from all the bridges that he burned.

You may recall that Kanye went off on Jay Z and Beyonce in one of his last onstage performances before he canceled his Saint Pablo Tour:

It now looks as though Kim tried to smooth things over with Jay and Bey in the wake of Kanye’s onstage …read more

Read more here:: THG

      

Email

