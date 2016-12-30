After recently getting blasted in a sexual sense by husband Dakota Meyer, Bristol Palin announced that she is pregnant with her third child.

But this expecting state hasn’t stopped the former Dancing with the Stars contestant from putting some pretty big-time celebrities on blast.

In her latest Pathos blog entry, Palin has focused her ire on 11 artists who have refused to perform at the Presidential inauguration for Donald Trump on January 20.

She actually lists Elton John, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, The Chainsmokers, Garth Brooks, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Aretha Franklin, David Foster and KISS by name in the lengthy message, taking each performer to task for his or her refusal.

“Isn’t it amazing how ‘not cool’ it is to be conservative in the public eye?” Palin asks in the entry, adding:

“Either Hollywood is that far off — or we have so many sissies we have in the spot light too scared to stand for what they believe in!”

It could be either of those options, sure.

Or Hillary Clinton could have defeated Trump by millions of votes in California (which is where Hollywood is located, Bristol), so the views of these anti-Trump celebrities are actually right in line with their fellow …read more

