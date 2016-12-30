Kris Jenner has penned a tribute to Debbie Reynolds.

And we don’t even have anything negative to say about it.

While it’s typically a reflex at this point to mock Jenner for everything she does or says, the reality star has taken a few moments to relate to Reynolds as a mother.

There’s nothing to make fun of about that.

The beloved former actress, of course, died from a stroke on Wednesday.

Alongside a black and white photo of Reynolds with her two children, Carrie and Todd Fisher, Jenner wrote the following on Instagram:

Absolutely heartbreaking and unimaginable. As a mother I cannot imagine the pain and heartbreak of losing a child. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and a true Hollywood legend…

Debbie Reynolds, you will be forever missed but never forgotten!! My love and prayers are with Debbie and Carrie’s family…

Jenner is a mother of six.

Reynolds was known both for her long and impressive acting career, but also for the close bond she shared with daughter Carrie Fisher.

And Fisher died just a day before Reynolds.

In response to both passings, celebrity reaction and fan reaction has been both swift and sad.

There have been a number of moving tributes, although we may have now …read more

Read more here:: THG