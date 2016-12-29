Ashley Greene has said yes!

The Twilight Saga star is now engaged to Ashley Greene, following a romantic proposal in New Zealand this month that the couple actually captured on camera.

Khoury and Greene both confirmed the exciting news by posting the same cute Instagram footage on their respective accounts, giving followers an inside look at their relationship.

Wrote Greene as a caption to the video:

“This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband.”

She included a few diamond ring emojis with the post.

Khoury hails from Australia and is a close friend of Liam Hemsworth.

The two have been dating since 2013.

In front of what beautiful piece of landscape did Khoury pop the question? How, exactly, did Greene respond?

Watch, find out and then send this couple your very best wishes!

