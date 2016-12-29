Taylor Swift’s ex, Conor Kennedy, was arrested in Aspen early Thursday morning after a nasty brawl at a popular celebrity hotspot, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Local cops confirmed to Radar that the political dynasty heir was booked and released in Aspen after an incident early this morning.

Kennedy, born John Conor Kennedy, was found at the center of a melee when police were called to Bootsy Bellows nightclub around 1:40 am this morning, The Aspen Times reported.

According to the Times, the 22-year-old “tussled briefly outside the club with an Aspen police officer,” and “the help of a bystander” was required to subdue him.

Indeed, the Camelot heir is seen wearing a ripped sweater in his bedraggled mugshot photo.

Kennedy has been charged with disorderly conduct, but has already left jail.

A local police rep told Radar, “He was here but is not here now.”

Kennedy and Swift famously dated for a brief period in 2012, and her song “Starlight” is rumored to have been inspired by his grandmother, Ethel, and her husband, Robert Kennedy.

He was previously arrested in 2013 during a global warming protest, but was released.

Story devleoping.