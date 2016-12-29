“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo her husband Chris Ivery welcomed their third baby: A bouncing baby boy! Find out his name and get his first ridiculously cute pic inside…

Baby boy makes three (kids)!

Actress Ellen Pompeo and her music producer husband Chris Pompeo welcomed a new addition to their family fold. The couple welcomed their third child, a boy named Eli Christopher Ivery, to join big sisters, Stella Luna (7) and Sienna May (2).

The Grey’s star posted a pic of her hubby and the super cute Eli saying:

“Eli Christopher[heart emoji] Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I’ve got a new guy,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” star shared on Instagram posting a photo of the doting dad snuggling up with their new bundle of joy.

That smile!

“Everyone’s doing great,” Ellen’s rep tells PEOPLE.

The family was spotted on a hike yesterday with their new baby boy. Chris, 49, carried baby Eli in body baby carrier while the 47-year-old actress held their daughter Stella’s hand. Peep those pics here.

Ellen gave birth to her daughter Stella in 2009. The couple welcomed Sienna in 2014 via surrogate. She kept Sienna’s birth under wraps for …read more

Read more here:: YBF