President Barack Obama is flexing his power during his last days in office. He's responding to Russia's cyber attacks that reportedly interfered with the 2016 Presidential election.

With less than a month left in office, President Barack Obama has ordered a number of actions in response to the Russian government’s aggressive harassment of U.S. officials and cyber operations aimed at the 2016 presidential election.

“All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions,” POTUS said in a statement.

He continued, “In October, my Administration publicized our assessment that Russia took actions intended to interfere with the U.S. election process. These data theft and disclosure activities could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government. Moreover, our diplomats have experienced an unacceptable level of harassment in Moscow by Russian security services and police over the last year. Such activities have consequences.”

Under the updated executive order, POTUS has demanded 35 Russian diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Washington and the Russian Consulate in San Francisco be ejected from the United States. The diplomats are said to Russian intelligence operatives and they have 72 hours to leave the country.

The Commander-In-Chief is also shutting

