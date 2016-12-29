Cam Newton‘s girlfriend Kia Proctor is good and pregnant with baby #2. And she’s flossing her growing belly all over her Instagram account. Check out her holiday flicks and more inside…

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers aren’t having a stellar year like they did last year. But, Cam still has plenty to celebrate.

Those previously reported rumors about Cam and his girlfriend Kia Proctor expecting baby #2 are true. She’s good and pregnant.

The soon-to-be new mom again is flossing her growing belly on social media to celebrate this holiday season:

Kia hinted at a 2nd pregnancy back in September when she posted a couple pics of herself rocking a full on baby bump, but we weren’t sure if they were throwback pics or not. Now we know, baby #2 is clearly on the way.

By the way, their first son Chosen Sebastian just celebrated his 1st birthday last week. Aww! Happy Belated Birthday Chosen!

Photos: Kia’s IG

…read more

Read more here:: YBF