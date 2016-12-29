  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Thumbnail for 490531

Cam Newton’s Girlfriend Kia Proctor Flosses Her Baby Bump For The Holidays!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 29, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo ckia1.png

Cam Newton‘s girlfriend Kia Proctor is good and pregnant with baby #2. And she’s flossing her growing belly all over her Instagram account. Check out her holiday flicks and more inside…

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers aren’t having a stellar year like they did last year. But, Cam still has plenty to celebrate.

Those previously reported rumors about Cam and his girlfriend Kia Proctor expecting baby #2 are true. She’s good and pregnant.

The soon-to-be new mom again is flossing her growing belly on social media to celebrate this holiday season:

photo ckia2.png

photo ckia3.png

photo ckia4.png

Kia hinted at a 2nd pregnancy back in September when she posted a couple pics of herself rocking a full on baby bump, but we weren’t sure if they were throwback pics or not. Now we know, baby #2 is clearly on the way.

photo ckia5.png

By the way, their first son Chosen Sebastian just celebrated his 1st birthday last week. Aww! Happy Belated Birthday Chosen!

Photos: Kia’s IG

…read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5146 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *