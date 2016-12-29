  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Thumbnail for 490527

SHE SAID YES?! Serena Williams Shocks The World, Announces Engagement To Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 29, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo serena-williams1_zps0zgktiiw.jpeg

It looks like Serena Williams and her tech guru boyfriend have made it official! The tennis icon just announced her engagement in the most interesting way. Deets inside…

She said yes! Yeah, really. And we gotta admit, we’re still halfway thinking this could be a joke of some sort.

Serena and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian are engaged! We posted a little over a year ago about their new coupledom status, and we guess when you know, you know.

The 35-year-old sports pro posted a sweet poem on her Reddit account that tells the story of how her boo popped the question. Check it:

photo C03fvoCXAAE8huc.jpg_large_zpsxfa7rryz.jpeg

Well, isn’t that sweet.

Alexis posted his own message about the engagement to his Reddit and Facebook saying:

Awwww.

It’s definitely a shocker for us all. And we know men everywhere are curled into a fetal position and crying their eyes out. Oh wells…

Congrats to the Bride & Groom-to-be!

Photo: Instagram

…read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5146 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *