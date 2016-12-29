As the best women’s tennis player in the history of the world, Serena Williams is basically adverse to the term “love.”

On the court, that is.

Off the court, however, Serena just embraced this term in the most romantic and perpetual sense of the word.

What we’re saying is this: SERENA WILLIAMS IS ENGAGED!

The record-breaking Grand Slam champion has accepted a proposal from Alexis Ohanian, the man who founded Reddit and who has also apparently been dating Williams for several months.

This is news to The Hollywood Gossip.

But it’s very exciting news!

In a post titled “I Said Yes” on the service Ohanian invented, Williams wrote the following poem as confirmation of the engagement:

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage awaited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle.

“At the same table we first met by chance. This time he made it not by chance. But by choice. Down on one knee. He said 4 words. And r/isaidyes.”

Williams included this creative drawing with the announcement:

Serena has previously been romantically linked to Common and to Drake.

