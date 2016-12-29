Voting for the NBA All-Star team is now open, and as always, different fans are using different criteria to craft their ideal roster.

Obviously, talent is a major factor.

Of course, some folks value on-court leadership ability, while others seek to reward players who have demonstrated admirable character.

But Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is hoping fans will consider an oft-overlooked asset when checking his name on their ballots:

Desire to bang Rihanna.

Yes, Embiid claims his DBR is through the roof, and for that reason, fans should vote for him to represent the Eastern Conference in New Orleans.

Allow us to explain:

It seems that when Embiid was drafter by the Sixers, he was under the impression that famous women would begin beating down his door.

He was wrong, and not just because he plays for the Sixers.

You see, when it comes to his interactions with the fiarer sex, Embiid has a deficiency of what the kids call “game.”

He pursued Kim Kardashian for a while, seemingly undeterred by the fact that she’s married.

From there, he moved on to Rihanna, whom he’s been openly courting on social media, much to the chagrin of everyone who reads his tweets and feels deeply embarrassed for the dude.

Now, Embiid wants …read more

