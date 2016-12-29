If you’ve been anywhere near an Internet-capable device in the past six months, then you’ve surely heard the jokes about what a used-tampon-and broken-glass salad 2016 has been.

In fact, we’ve officially reached the point at which jokes about how awful 2016 is have made the list of awful things about 2016.

Of course, that’s not to say the criticism is unwarranted. Far from it.

By any measure, this has been a horrendous trip around the sun, and we’re all worse off for having endured it.

Obviously, one of the most apparent ways in which 2016 sucked out loud is the staggering number of celebrity deaths it bore witness to.

Thousands took to social media to jokingly ask Santa for a moratorium on beloved entertainers dropping dead, but sure enough, 2016 just waved an admonishing Dikembe Mutumbo finger in our collective faces.

On Christmas Day, George Michael died at 53.

Two days later, Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60.

In case there was any doubt that this year was based on a treatment written by George R.R. Martin, Fisher’s mother, Debie Reynolds, died the next freakin’ day.

All of this, of course, comes at the end of the year in which David …read more

