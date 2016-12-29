Trey Songz was way too turnt in Detroit last night, and he ended up arrested! Deets on the foolishness he’s been charged with and his mugshot below…

Trey tried to warn the venue heads that if they cut off his mic, he would act a fool. And that he did.

Trigga was performing at The Joe in Detroit last night for the fourth annual Big Show (alongside Chris Brown and others) when he was informed his show was going over the time limit. He had taken the stage at 11:30p. So the VA native hopped on the mic and started singing the equivalent of “I wish a mf’er would”:

1 of 3. #TreySongz explaining why he straight snapped and lost it on stage tonight in #Detroit. A video posted by TheYBF (@theybf_daily) on Dec 28, 2016 at 9:48pm PST

Then, the venue called his bluff and actually cut off this dude’s mic.

He proceeded to tear up the stage — the drummer’s screen, the mics, everything. He ended it all by hopping into the crowd: