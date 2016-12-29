A new child has checked in to the life of Ellen Pompeo.

According to a rep for the beloved Grey’s Anatomy actress, Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery have welcomed their third kid into the world…

… but that’s all we know about the exciting development at the moment.

The typically private actress has not revealed the name or gender of the baby.

She hasn’t even revealed when said baby was born.

All we know is this, courtesy of the aforementioned rep for Pompeo:

“Everyone’s doing great.”

Pompeo and Ivery are also parents to daughters Sienna May, 2, and Stella Luna, 7. They didn’t announce the latter’s birth until two months after she came into existence.

So this is par for the couple’s child course.

On Wednesday, the couple were spotted in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles on a hike with little Stella and their newborn, whom Ivery carried in a front holder.

What did Stella think of becoming a big sister back when Sienna was born?

“She liked her at first,” Pompeo told Ellen DeGeneres in 2015. “After three months, she was like, ‘Is she leaving?'”

Added the long-time television star:

“I was like, ‘No, no, she’s going to live here.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, okay.'”