How great is Ariana Grande? The greatest, right?

Sure, she’s had her problems — who could forget the great donut-licking scandal, or her general diva shenanigans?

But when push comes to shove, when it really matters, Ariana can come through with some real loveliness.

And that’s what she’s doing now.

Yesterday, we talked about this sad story Ariana told about how she was objectified by some fan of her boyfriend, Mac Miller.

She said that Mac’s fan, some “young boy,” saw them while they were out and he followed them to their car.

“I thought all of this was cute and exciting,” she recalled, “until he said ‘Ariana is sexy as hell man, I see you, I see you hitting that!!!!'”

Poor Ariana admitted that her ordeal might not be “a big deal” to some, but that she felt “sick and objectified.”

“I’ve felt really quiet and hurt since that moment,” she said. “Things like that happen all the time and are the kind of moments that contribute to women’s sense of fear and inadequacy.”

Queen Ariana declared that she’s not “a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure,” and that she’s sad that so many people have such an easy …read more

