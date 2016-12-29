Carrie Fisher had secretly turned her Beverly Hills mansion into a drug addict’s deadly house of horrors before her death, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The Star Wars beauty, who died Tuesday at age 60, is currently entangled in a wrongful death lawsuit for the 2010 fatal overdose of a 21-year-old heroin addict who once lived and used drugs in her guesthouse.

What’s more, back in 2005, an up-an-coming political operative for the Republican Party died in her home after suffering cocaine and oxycodone fueled heart attack, too!

The tragic drug-related deaths came during the years that Fisher was struggling with her own sobriety – a dark battle she kept from the public, along with the details of her legal struggle.

Even as recently as October 24, Fisher was fighting to get her name removed from the wrongful death lawsuit, which partially blames her for death of addict Amy Breliant. But a judge shot down her request, ruling that it will move forward.

The lawsuit claims Fisher was in cahoots with Warren Boyd, a celeb addiction counselor and co-producer of the A & E series The Cleaner. Together, the lawsuit alleges, they operated a shoddy drug rehab …read more

