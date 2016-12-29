Earlier today, we reported that Rob Kardashian was hospitalized after being rushed to the hospital late last night.

Details were initially scarce, with insiders chalking the situation up to “medical distress.”

Now we’re getting a clearer picture of what exactly left Rob laid up.

Last year, Rob was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, and when news of his hospitalization went public, many assumed that his condition had flared up.

According to insiders, that’s exactly what happened, but the family’s concerns have also been compounded by fears about Rob’s mental health.

According to TMZ, Rob was able to check in under his own power, and medical staff quickly gained the impression that he had binge eating and neglecting his medication in recent weeks.

Sources close to the family say Rob has been behaving in a self-destructive fashion due to stress resulting from his troubled relationship with Blac Chyna.

Rob’s excess eating reportedly caused a dangerous spike in his blood sugar.

Insiders say he’s still hospitalized as doctors work to stabilize his condition, but he could be released as early as today.

Unfortunately, it seems his relationship with Chyna won’t be rebounding quite as quickly.

Despite their resolve to stay together for their 6-week-old daughter, and the fact that

