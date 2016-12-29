Cardi B‘s glow up has caused her to leave the VH1 reality show that made her famous. Deets inside…

Rapper Cardi B has big things coming in 2017 and she’ll be too busy to star on the reality show that made her famous.

Last night, Cardi hopped on Instagram Live to announce the news to her fans that she’s leaving “Love & Hip Hop: New York.” There is NO beef between her and the show’s creator Mona-Scott Young and she said her paychecks have nothing to do with her departure.

However, she will have so many projects going on in 2017 that she won’t have time to star on the show. We told you she nabbed a recurring role on the new season of “Being Mary Jane,” so we’re sure that will take up some of her time.

No word on what else she has up her sleeve, but she did reveal that we will find out everything she has going on in an upcoming episode of “LAHH.”

