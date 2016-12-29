Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner rushed to the emergency room last night, but details about why they were there are unclear. All signs are pointing to Rob Kardashian. More inside…

Is Rob Kardashian OK?

We’re not sure.

Last night, Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner were spotted racing inside of an emergency room around 9:45pm near Hidden Hills after someone in the family reportedly experienced a medical emergency.

They arrived separately. Kris showed up with her boyfriend Corey Gamble and Chyna, rocking black sweats, appeared to have arrived alone. The new mom again left baby Dream at home. The future Angela Kardashian was spotted walking inside the hospital. Check out more pics here.

It’s not confirmed who’s in the hospital, but TMZ is reporting that it is Rob Kardashian. It makes sense. Chyna and Kris aren’t really the best of friends, and Rob is the main thing they have in common. Rob also suffers from diabetes.

Yesterday, Rob, who recently reunited with Chyna, wished everyone on SnapChat a Happy New Year’s.

Hope he’s OK.

Photos: Chyna’s Snap/Rob’s Snap

…read more

Read more here:: YBF