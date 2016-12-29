Rob Kardashian has had a tumultuous 2016, and now it looks as though he might be ending his year on yet another down note, as TMZ is reporting that the 29-year-old has been hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency.

Rob’s mother, Kris Jenner, and on-again, off-again fiancee, Blac Chyna, both rushed to the hospital late last night to visit an unidentified patient who is reported to be Rob.

There were initial concerns that Rob and Blac’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, was in medical distress, but insiders now confirm that the infant is at home, being cared for by relatives.

Blac was accompanied only by Kris and Kris’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, when she hurried to the emergency room around 10 pm last night, which seems to confirm that it’s Rob who’s been hospitalized.

Sources say Rob and Blac are broken up at the moment, but they remain bonded by their daughter.

Blac gave birth to Dream just six weeks ago, and her relationship with Rob has struggled mightily ever since.

Just days after Dream entered the world, it was reported that Rob and Blac were living in separate homes, but were not officially broken up.

Shortly thereafter, multiple sources indicated that Rob and Blac had

