There’s been a revival of interest in the shocking death of child beauty pageant contestant JonBenet Ramsey in recent months, thanks in no small to television’s current true crime mania.

JonBenet was murdered in 1996 at the age of 6, and the continued fascination with the still-unsolved case has prompted a slew of new investigative television specials.

The past year has seen 5 network TV specials centered around the Ramsey case, including CBS’ two-part The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey.

The special was one of the most in-depth televised investigations into the bizarre case, and much of it centered around the theory that JonBenet was murdered by her eccentric brother, Burke Ramsey.

Experts theorized that Burke, just 9 years old at the time of the murder, bludgeoned his sister to death because he was upset that she’d stolen a bite of his pineapple.

Not surprisingly, Burke was not pleased with the way he was portrayed in the series, and he’s now filed a $750 million lawsuit against CBS.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Burke is suing in order to “redress the permanent damage to his reputation resulting from defendants’ false accusation that he killed his sister, JonBenet Ramsey.”

