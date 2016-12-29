It’s hard to think of anyone who’s benefited more from dating a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan than Tyga.

T-Raww is five years removed from the only hit single of his career, and he’s at the point where most rappers would be angling for a spot on a VH1 reality show with lots of paternity tests.

But instead, Tyga remains a household name, all because he had the creepy foresight to enter a monogamous relationship with an insecure teen before she developed any awareness of her options.

Yes, if you only know one thing about Tyga, it’s probably that he’s dating Kylie Jenner.

The man seems fully aware of this, and appears to have no qualms about exploiting it.

He knows that Kylie has made a career out of selling sex, and he’s clearly eager to help he boost her first-quarter figures in 2017.

Earlier this week, a video of Kylie and Tyga in the shower came as close to breaking the Internet as any of Kim’s raciest pics.

It was just another Monday for Kylie, but it was the most attention anyone has paid to Tyga since we all started getting creeped out by his cradle-robbing relationship two years ago.

Perhaps realizing that no …read more

Read more here:: THG