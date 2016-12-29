Prince. David Bowie. Muhammed Ali. Gene Wilder. Alan Thicke, George Michael. Carrie Fisher.
There have been far too many celebrity deaths in 2016.
Before we turn the calendar and hope for better in the new year, however, here’s a look back at some of the most memorable tributes from living stars to those that left us too soon…
1. Joanna Kerns on Alan Thicke
Alan had this way about him. He was handsome, cocky, and fiercely intelligent, but he was no saint. That was what made him so much fun. He lived to connect with people, and even more important, he loved to make them laugh. He was happiest when he could perform. It’s very hard to have a self-deprecating humor about the silliness in yourself, but he could do it better than anybody… Growing Pains was a gift. It lifted us both out of insecurity and changed my life forever. Best of all, it introduced me to Alan. He was my mentor and friend, and I loved him.
2. Henry Winkler on Garry Marshall
Wisdom. Generosity. No-nonsense. Warm. Funny. Loyal. These are the words that frame his life. He carved his own avenue through the world… I will …read more
