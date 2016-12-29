Angelina Jolie was planning to live in London following the implosion of her marriage with Brad Pitt, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned she’s instead now begun making plans for a move to her traditional Cambodian house in the middle of the Asian jungle.

“Angie can’t take all the talk about her divorce in Hollywood,” a source told Radar.

“As soon as this divorce is settled she wants to get as far away as possible, and her place in Battembang, Cambodia,” set on 120,000 acres, “is about as remote as you can get.”

As Radar reported, Pitt, 53, recently unloaded the home he bought with Jolie in New Orleans and is now preparing to also get rid of Miraval, the lavish French chateau he and Jolie called home whenever they were in the country.

However, 42-year-old Jolie’s Cambodia escape is special to her for a very important reason.

“It’s the one place that has absolutely nothing to do with Brad,” explained the source.

“She bought it two years before they fell in love, so she feels like spending a few months there will help her get clarity on life for the first time in a …read more

