Daniel Craig Is Shaken & Stirred In Rocky Marriage

Posted by :Trinity Persons On : December 29, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

daniel craig rachel weisz fighting movies jealousy

Daniel Craig’s jealousy over wife Rachel Weisz’s critical acclaim is causing friction in their five-year marriage, an insider told RadarOnline.com.

The James Bond star has made a killing by being “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” but all the kudos seem to go Oscar winner Weisz’s way.

“Rachel’s given first pass on the best Hollywood projects, while Daniel complains that he’s conscripted to mindless action schlock,” a source told Radar exclusively. “Unfortunately, he’s started to take out his frustrations on Rachel.”

PHOTOS: James Bond Actors Through The Years.

“Daniel has been needling Rachel to do another project with him,” a source claimed. “But Rachel is of the mind-set that they shouldn’t mix work and pleasure.

“Rachel is fed up with Daniel’s competitiveness and grumpiness over his career,” said the source. “She doesn’t feel like she should have to apologize for being so successful.”

