Just days after freaky-looking socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein was booked for assaulting her boyfriend, HE’S been arrested for hitting HER!

Jocelyn, 71, says her fashion designer boytoy, Lloyd Klein, shoved her to the ground while collecting personal items, including an iPhone and a credit card, from their Trump World Tower apartment in New York City.

Cops charged Lloyd, 49, with robbery, grand larceny, criminal mischief and assault!

Lloyd’s spokesperson, Melanie Bonvicino, claims her client was arrested “after patently false allegations were made to the NYPD by Mrs. Wildenstein.”

Jocelyn — known as Catwoman for her plastic surgery efforts to look feline — was arrested Dec. 7 for attacking Lloyd and throwing hot wax on him during a “violent rage” over the amount of time he spent on social media.

