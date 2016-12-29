  • redit
Charlie Sheen to God: Please Kill Donald Trump!

Sheen

People are really angry at 2016.

For those who have not been on the Internet much over the past 12 months, many users out there have been railing against this calendar year for two reasons:

1. Donald Trump was elected President of the United States.

2. Many, many big-time celebrities have died, with George Michael, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds all passing away since Christmas.

Charlie Sheen, meanwhile, who has actually NOT been heard from much this year, has decided to combine these two topics in a Tweet that is generating both controversy and applause.

A day after Carrie Fisher died, and the same day Debbie Reynolds died, Sheen jumped on social media and made a plea to God.

Yes, God.

The often-troubled former Two and a Half Men star addressed The Big Man Upstairs with a very simple request writing three words and two punctuation marks over and over and over again:

Trump next, please!

Sheen is asking the Almighty to kill Donald Trump.

If Sheen were to write this after Trump takes office, he actually might come under investigation.

It’s illegal to threaten the life of the President.

One can debate whether or not Sheen is actually issuing a threat, the same way one can debate whether …read more

