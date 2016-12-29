Carrie Fisher is dead.

And Cinnabon is very sorry.

The unhealthy food chain has issued a mea culpa a day after it responded to the death of this acting icon by Tweeting an image of Fisher that included a pastry in her hair and an inappropriate message as a caption.

Like, a REALLY inappropriate message.

“RIP Carrie Fisher,” the questionable Tweet read.

And if it had stopped there, we would not be writing about Cinnabon at the moment.

But it continued by saying “you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.”

And then the eatery went ahead and imposed a cinnamon bun over an image of Fisher as Princess Leia.

See the tasteless Tweet in its entirety below:

There’s nothing necessarily wrong with using humor to cope with death, of course.

Heck, the reason many people loved Fisher with such passion was largely due to her flippant attitude; the way she, herself, relied on a sense of humor to deal with such weighty issues as alcoholism and bipolarity.

But it’s one thing to try and lighten the mood with a joke.

It’s another thing to use someone’s death as an excuse to push your brand.

In light of criticism from all over the Internet, Cinnabon deleted the above post and

