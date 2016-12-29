  • redit
Debbie Reynolds: Mourned, Honored by Hollywood

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 29, 2016
Ellen degeneres

One day after Carrie Fisher died, Hollywood was hit by a second, unimaginable and heartbreaking piece of news:

The actress’ mother, entertainment icon Debbie Reynolds, had also passed away, due to complications from a stroke.

Stars across Hollywood and those familiar with Reynolds’ work are reeling from the passing, as evidenced by the following reaction on social media:

1. Ellen DeGeneres

I can’t imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ family are going through this week. I send all of my love.

2. Dane Cook

Dane cook
Damn. RIP Debbie Reynolds. Legendary entertainer. I’m sure broken hearted by the loss of her daughter.

3. Debra Messing

Debra messing
So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It’s such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my “mom” for years & I loved her dearly.A legend.

4. Dan Rather

Dan rather
Such sad news to report, but word has just come in that Debbie Reynolds died. Her son’s statement said “She’s with Carrie.”

5. Josh Gad

Josh gad
There are no words left. RIP #DebbieReynolds.

6. Constance Zimmer

Constance zimmer
The most incredible love is when one can’t live without the other…#RIP #DebbieReynolds.

