Joseline & Stevie J‘s new baby girl is here. Deets inside…

Baby Bonnie is here!

Right after Joseline gave birth to baby Bonnie bell, she took to Instagram Live to chat with her fans today. The “LAHH” and VH1 star is officially a brand new mom. So things are about to get interesting.

Bonnie’s father Stevie J. shared the news with the world and gushed about his new daughter saying:

It’s unclear if he was there for the birth as he was definitely in North Carolina this evening with his son:

Came to Raleigh, NC to support @stevieii @ridermbb good game son. #TheJordans A photo posted by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:45pm PST

Photos: Instagram

