Newlywed Adrienne Bailon gets candid about threesomes on an upcoming episode of “The Real”. And NOT in the name of Jesus. Mmhmm…

Peep the clip and get the latest on Tiny Harris‘ pending divorce from T.I. inside…

Steamy girl chat alert!

Adrienne Bailon is married lady now (to gospel singer Israel Haughton) and she’s steamy up “The Real” with sex talk. The talk show hosts were chatting about threesomes and the newlywed offered up her opinion on what makes threesomes so damn complicated.

“What makes threesomes complicated [are] feelings,” she exaggerates.

She continues, “You’d be like “I’ve seen that face before. I’ve made him make that face before and then she maybe… You’ve never seen that face before or worse I’ve never seen that face before.”

Loni Love chimes in, “You know a lot about threesomes, Munchkin. [laughs]”

“Shut up!” Adrienne responds.

Oh? We hear you Adri.

In Splitsville News…

News broke yesterday that Tameka “Tiny” Harris filed for divorce from her husband of six years, T.I.

Now, we’ve learned her demands in the uncoupling process.

