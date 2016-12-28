  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Thumbnail for 489829

Newlywed Adrienne Bailon Dishes On Threesomes + Deets On Tiny’s Demands From T.I. In Pending Divorce

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 28, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo adrithree.jpg

Newlywed Adrienne Bailon gets candid about threesomes on an upcoming episode of “The Real”. And NOT in the name of Jesus. Mmhmm…

Peep the clip and get the latest on Tiny Harris‘ pending divorce from T.I. inside…

Steamy girl chat alert!

Adrienne Bailon is married lady now (to gospel singer Israel Haughton) and she’s steamy up “The Real” with sex talk. The talk show hosts were chatting about threesomes and the newlywed offered up her opinion on what makes threesomes so damn complicated.

“What makes threesomes complicated [are] feelings,” she exaggerates.

She continues, “You’d be like “I’ve seen that face before. I’ve made him make that face before and then she maybe… You’ve never seen that face before or worse I’ve never seen that face before.”

Loni Love chimes in, “You know a lot about threesomes, Munchkin. [laughs]”

“Shut up!” Adrienne responds.

Oh? We hear you Adri.

Peep the clip below:

In Splitsville News…

photo tiptinydivorce.jpg

News broke yesterday that Tameka “Tiny” Harris filed for divorce from her husband of six years, T.I.

Now, we’ve learned her demands in the uncoupling process.

ET confirms Tiny filed for divorce on December 7th in Henry County, Georgia. Earlier …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5179 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *