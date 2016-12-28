Pink officially has a reason to sing a very happy tune:

The singer is a mother. For the second time!

The artist announced on Twitter late Wednesday that she and husband Carey Hart have welcomed their second child, a son named Jameson Moon Hart.

He came into the world on Monday, December 26.

“I love my baby daddy,” the singer captioned a photograph of Hart holding their newborn.

And here is that photograph… that totally adorable photograph!

Pink and Hart are already parents to a five-year old girl named Willow Sage.

Way back in 2010, while expecting their first child, Pink told Access Hollywood that she and her husband of a decade did, indeed, love the name Jameson for a boy.

“My dad’s name is James, and my brother’s name is Jason,” Pink said at the time. “[Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey’s middle name is Jason, and Jameson – we like whiskey. That’s a no brainer.”

It’s true: Jameson is very, very good.

Pink also shared a second picture of her son, simply writing “Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16” as a caption to the precious image.

Here it is:

