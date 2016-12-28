Debbie Reynolds was struggling with the devastating last moments of her daughter’s life when she was rushed to the hospital with a “possible stroke,” her brother exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

Carrie Fisher’s mom, 84, was by her only daughter’s side before her death on December 27, 2016, and she held out hope until the crushing end.

“They were watching her brainwaves and she had lost so much time to get the blood flowing to her brain and that was a big concern to show improvement and it didn’t,” Bill Reynolds, Debbie’s brother, told Radar.

As Reynolds waited, she was trying to be optimistic for Fisher’s recovery.

“Hopefully she would have pulled out of it,” Bill explained. But, “she had a setback.”

A source close to Debbie told Radar that the situation was overwhelming. “She has been under so much stress,” the insider explained after she was taken to the emergency room in “fair and serious condition.”

Bill told Radar that finally, Carrie succumbed to death. “Once the brain stopped, that was it.”

Debbie was with her son, Todd Fisher, when she was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday

