Kofi Siriboe and his brothers Kwame Boateng and Kwesi Boakye jet to Ghana for the first time to meet family members they’ve never met, spend time with kiddies at the orphanage and more. Pics inside…

Keeping up with the K Brothers!

“Queen Sugar” star Kofi Siriboe and his brothers Kwame Boateng and Kwesi Boakye (who are also actors) jetted to Ghana for the first time to spend time with their family over the holidays.

The brothers, who are of Ghanaian descent, traveled to the motherland to meet their grandmother for the very first time. You can imagine how special this visit is for the sexy brothers.

Decked out in their African garb, the brothers give us all some YBF eye candy for us to drool over:

YAS!

This Christmas was a special one for the fellas. Kwesi and Kwame shared intimate shots of themselves after meeting their grandmother for the first time and it was super sweet.

Kwesi captioned, “Merry Christmas everyone‼. So thankful to have been able to meet my grandma for the first time ever and spend Christmas with her”

