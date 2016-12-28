More sad news out of Hollywood today, as iconic actress and singer Debbie Reynolds has reportedly been rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital after exhibiting symptoms of a stroke.

Just yesterday, Reynolds’ daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away after suffering a heart attack aboard an airplane.

According to TMZ, Reynolds was at the home of her son, Todd Fisher, discussing plans for Carrie’s funeral at the time of her medical emergency.

Sources say Reynolds’ family called 911 to report a possible stroke, and she was transported to the hospital by ambulance shortly thereafter.

Early reports offer few details about the 84-year-old’s condition.

Reynolds was reportedly admitted to the hospital around 1 pm PST.

Sources say her family has gathered to be by her side, and they’re currently awaiting a prognosis.

TMZ reports that emergency dispatch audio indicates that multiple units were directed to the scene, and first responders stated that Reynolds appeared to have suffered a stroke.

Though these days she’s likely best known as the mother of Carrie Fisher, for many years, Reynolds was one of the most in-demand performers in Hollywood.

Reynolds has racked up more than 80 film and television credits over the course of her eight decades in the industry.

