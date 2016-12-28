Carrie Fisher’s mom was rushed to the hospital with a possible stroke one day after her daughter passed away.

Debbie Reyonlds, 84, was at her son, Todd Fisher’s Beverly Hills home when she suffered a medical emergency.

A 9-1-1 call was placed from the home and she reportedly may have had a stroke.

As Radar exclusively reported, her daughter’s death was putting an immense strain on Reynolds.

An ambulance took her to the emergency room.

Carrie died on December 27, 2016 after having a massive heart attack on a UNITED flight two days before Christmas.

