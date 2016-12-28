Kate Middleton is unquestionably one of the most beloved and obsessed-over royals in recent history.

But most of the press coverage centering around the Duchess of Cambridge focuses on her style, her charm, and her homelife.

Obviously, that’s been the case with most of her predecessors, as well, but there are those who feel that the role of royals in the 21st Century should be to serve as their nation’s most high-profile philanthropist, and who also feel that in that respect, Kate simply isn’t doing enough.

Is it Kate’s fault that the media chooses to focus on her so much on her appearance?

Certainly not, and there may be little she can do to change that.

However, some have pointed out that Kate isn’t doing a whole lot to shift the public’s attention to more important matters.

The royals are intensely scrutinized by the British media, as probably should be the case with a group of people whose lavish lifestyle is supported by taxpayers.

As a result, media outlets in the UK compile an annual list of how much actual work (humanitarian campaigns, royal tours and engagements, etc.) each member of the royal family puts in each year.

As 2016 comes to a close, many have expressed astonishment

