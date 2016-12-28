JonBenet Ramsey‘s brother, Burke Ramsey, has filed a bombshell $750 million lawsuit against the network that aired a television show that erroneously painted him as his sister’s murderer.

The legal maneuver by the late beauty queen’s brother “accuses CBS of intentionally ignoring mountains of evidence, including police and District Attorney statements which exonerated the Ramsey family, and instead falsely pointing the finger at Burke, who was 9 at the time, as the one who murdered his sister,” Law Newz by Dan Abrams reported.

Six-year-old JonBenet was found dead in her Colorado home on Christmas Day in 1996, and the CBS special, The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey, showed several theories as to how they claimed Burke could have killed his sister, who was found strangled and stabbed with a garrote around her neck.

Burke’s attorney, Lin Wood, named CBS, experts who appeared in the show, and the production company that was behind the documentary.

The unsolved murder of Patsy and Jon Ramsey‘s daughter was the focus of the special, but Wood wrote in the lawsuit that the show …read more

