Leonardo DiCaprio has been inside more models than every rolled up dollar bill on the planet combined, but to his credit, the guy is more serial monogamist than heartless womanizer.

Though he often trades the women in his life in for newer models in the most literal sense, it seems the splits are usually amicable and Leo’s exes never seem to have anything bad to say about their time with Hollywood’s most notorious playboy.

That may be about to change, however, thanks to a rumor about Leo stepping out behind the back of his current girlfriend, Nina Agdal.

DiCaprio and Agdal have been dating since July, and were rumored to be getting serious.

But it seems DiCaprio just wasn’t willing to put his ladies’ man ways behind him, as sources are telling Page Six that he was recently spotted hooking up a model (of course) named Paige Watkins while Agdal was out of town.

Witnesses say DiCaprio and Watkins were spotted slyly hooking up at 1Oak in LA, where Leo was partying in the VIP with his reunited “wolf pack,” which includes fellow actors Lukas Haas and the recently-divorced Toby Maguire.

“They looked pretty close,” one onlooker says.

“She was sitting on his lap, and …read more

Read more here:: THG