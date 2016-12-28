Like so many celebrities before him, Alec Baldwin has written a Tweet about Carrie Fisher’s death.

Unlike so many celebrities before him, however, Baldwin used this sad occasion to take a swipe at Donald Trump.

Baldwin and the President-Elect, of course, have been engaged in a pretty serious (that is, ridiculous) social media battle ever since the actor started to play the racist bully on Saturday Night Live.

Which is all good and fine and entertaining and everything.

But Baldwin may have taken his disdain for the impending Commander-in-Chief a bit too far when he incorporated his hatred for Trump into a Tweet about Fisher.

Wait… what?!?

How did he manage to pull that off?

“Death comes in threes,” Baldwin Tweeted, jokingly adding: “Carrie Fisher George Michael The integrity of the Oval Office.”

Ummm…. zing, we guess? LOL… to some?

Not to others, however, who felt as though Baldwin showed major disrespect to Fisher by using her passing as a chance to once again lay into Trump.

“SUCH bad taste,” wrote one Internet user, while another said:

“Another idiot that had to politicize someones death instead of just saying R.I.P. Carrie! I guess that’s too much to ask!”

Other criticisms included the following:

