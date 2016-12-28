Poor, poor Jenelle Evans. have you ever even heard of someone who’s had it as hard as she has?

She’s been arrested time after time, and yes, she committed crimes and broke the law, but … come on.

She’s been fighting her mother to regain custody of her own son for years now, and yes, she’s the one who gave up custody to begin with, and yes, she hasn’t really shown that she deserves to win custody.

But seriously, come on.

Jenelle is obviously a victim, don’t you see? When she gets arrested or when she gets into a fight with her mother, none of it is her fault.

At least, that’s what Jenelle would have us believe.

In this new clip from the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 — the premiere airs on Monday night! — Jenelle is in court yet again, this time for assault charges.

She attacked Jessica Henry, her ex Nathan Griffith’s new girlfriend, by throwing a glass at her head last August.

She went to court in April, where, spoiler alert, she was found not guilty, and MTV cameras were there to film the whole mess.

In this clip, you see Jenelle tell the story of the assault from her …read more

