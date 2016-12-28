George Michael’s life was a whirlwind of drug use, orgies, and clandestine hookups with other men, one of his former flings tells RadarOnline.com.

“George definitely seemed to have an addiction to sex, as well as drugs!” Sham Ibrahim told Radar.

“I first worked with George in the 2002 video, ‘Freeek,’” Ibrahim told Radar. “During shooting of the video we became extremely flirtatious with each other. I hit on him and he was very receptive.”

“After the video shoot, I was invited by George to a private party held by someone who worked in production for the shoot. When George arrived to the party he was high as a kite. A lot of people at the party were doing drugs, including cocaine, and weed.

“When George arrived, I directed him to the bedroom. He came there to hook up with me. We got naked and messed around for a while.”

According to Ibrahim, who claims he is still close to several of Michael’s friends and colleagues, “Practically everyone around him knew that his drug usage was just out of control!”

Echoing other news reports, Ibrahim insisted, “His friends told me that George sometimes smoked up to …read more

