It’s not exactly a secret that Kailyn Lowry has been having a tough year. Or a tough couple of years.

Really, poor ol’ girl’s just had a tough life, but we don’t have time to go through all that sadness right now. So let’s just focus on 2016 and how it sincerely tried to destroy her.

At the beginning of the year, and all throughout the year, we’re sure, Kailyn was reeling after suffering a miscarriage.

The miscarriage, she’s said, contributed to to her divorce from husband Javi Marroquin, and that’s the thing that’s really thrown her for a loop for the past several months.

She’s been consistently making cryptic, worrisome posts on her various social media accounts, she’s gotten what seems like a significant amount of plastic surgery, she’s declared that she’ll never get married again.

Kailyn has also made statements that made it seem like her time with Teen Mom 2 is drawing to a close.

But, thank goodness, that time is not now.

Our girl here is back for the new season of the show, the one that premieres on Monday night, and we have a new clip from the first episode.

In this clip, Kailyn is dealing with what she …read more

Read more here:: THG