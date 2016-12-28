As you may have heard, Drake and Jennifer Lopez appear to be dating.

At first, we had a hard time believing it.

Surely, they were just working on music together or developing a friendship, right?

After all, the reports about Drake and J-Lo surfaced just weeks after it was rumored that Drake was dating Taylor Swift.

Nothing really came of the Draylor situation, so it’s not hard to see why many initially assumed that Dray-Lo (Dropez? Drennifer?) would also turn out to be a bust.

But then, something miraculous happened.

Perhaps knowing that 2016 is in serious need of redemption, Drizzy and Jen made it Instagram official last night by posting this coupled-up pic:

Neither party has officially confirmed that they’re dating, but they knew damn well what the reaction to this photo would be, so at the very least, they’re enjoying the speculation.

Of course, new couple announcements often result in significant butthurt from envious exes, and despite their mega-star status, Drake and RiRi are not above this phenomenon.

You might think that the ill will would come from Jen’s most recent ex, Casper Smart, who basically made a career out of being Mr. J-Lo.

But thus far, Smart has remained silent on the issue, (possibly …read more

