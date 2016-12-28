George Michael‘s career beginnings were seemingly wholesome to those around him, but things took a very dark turn in the icon’s later years, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In an exclusive interview, Wham! photographer Chris Craymer revealed new details of Michael’s secret double life: “It was clear he had his fair share of problems later on in his life.”

The 53-year-old pop star, who was found dead on Christmas day, came from stable and humble beginnings, according to the photographer.

“We saw this talent,” Craymer told Radar. “We didn’t see this pop star, it was, ‘Wow we are number 1!’ They just propelled into stardom very quickly.”

Later in his career, Michael was plagued by rumors of drug abuse and bizarre behavior.

As Radar readers know, the “Careless Whisper” hit-maker was arrested in 1998 after an undercover cop caught him performing a “lewd act” in the Will Rogers Memorial Park’s public restroom. In the wake of the incident, Michael was forced to come out of the closet.

Meanwhile, Craymer says he would not have questioned Michael’s sexuality at the time.

“Back then, people were not particularly aware of [George] being gay. The big rock parties with groupies wasn’t really going on with Wham!,” he told Radar. …read more

