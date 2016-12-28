When Carrie Fisher died this week at the age of 60, she left behind an enormous Star Wars family and untold millions of fans worldwide.

While the iconic actress Fisher belonged to all of us in a sense, the single closest person to her was her only child, daughter Billie Lourd.

Billie is 24 years old.

Like her mom, Lourd was born in Los Angeles, California, and as the daughter of an actress and talent agent, had showbiz in her blood.

Billie’s father is agent Bryan Lourd, a partner and managing director of the Creative Arts Agency, and who later came out as bisexual.

Through Carrie Fisher, Lourd is the granddaughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, and the niece of Todd, Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher.

Lourd studied religion and psychology at New York University, graduating in 2014. In February 2015, Lourd was cast in Scream Queens.

Her character on the horror-comedy, rich and disillusioned sorority girl Chanel #3, wears earmuffs as an homage to Fisher’s Star Wars hairstyle.

Here are some pictures of a young actress who is starting to come into her own, and we expect to see plenty more of in the years to come …