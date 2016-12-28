  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Thumbnail for 489451

Rapper Kodak Black ‘Accidentally’ Flashes Package To The World On Live Stream, Claps Back At Haters Calling His Peen ‘Lil Kodak’

Posted by :Macy Kain On : December 28, 2016
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo kblack1.png

Looks like Kodak Black is trying leave 2016 with a bang! Apparently, the rapper (who was released from jail recently) “accidentally” dropped his phone in the shower while streaming live, showing off his man parts for the masses. More inside…

Yesterday, rumors began circulating that rapper Kodak Black had been shot in Pompano Beach, Florida on Monday (December 26th). But, that’s clearly not true. The only thing that was shot was his peen.

The 19-year-old is alive and well. So much so, that he’s exposing his genitals for the world to see. How you ask? Well, he decided to live stream via Instagram Live while taking a shower. No, we don’t know why he thought this ish was a good idea.

While showering and interacting with fans, dude accidentally DROPPED his phone, camera side up and folks were quick to screenshot his “Lil Kodak”:

photo kblack2.jpg

Umm…sir? Why was this necessary?

Maybe he’s seeking attention since he’s been sitting in jail for a few months earlier this year. We hope he held on to the soap better than he did this phone.

Kodak Black was released from Florence County jail in South Carolina days after he was transferred there from …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5194 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *